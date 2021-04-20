Country Trust Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $157.95 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

