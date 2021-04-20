Country Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

EMR stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

