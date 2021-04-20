Country Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

