Country Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

