Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 138 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $715.91. 1,033,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,161,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $669.65 and its 200-day moving average is $639.33. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.76 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $687.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,448.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

