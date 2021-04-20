Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,595,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTNQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 641,321 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

