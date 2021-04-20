Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,325,542 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.