Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKK stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,674. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $352.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.95 and its 200 day moving average is $297.10.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

