Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,212. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

