Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 375 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $413.48. 551,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.66 and a 200-day moving average of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.