Credit Suisse Group Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $111.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. Magna International has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $42,744,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Magna International by 1,858.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

