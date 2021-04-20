Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases New Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWAY. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

