Critical Review: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.38 $37.01 million $0.39 243.21 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 649.63 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -3.55

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 12 0 2.60 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $128.94, indicating a potential upside of 35.95%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.20%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 8.96% 18.18% 9.50% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -3,858.14% -44.94% -33.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chorea in Huntington's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; NBI-827104, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for the treatment of rare pediatric epilepsy and other indications; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBI-1065844, a D-amino acid oxidase inhibitor for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845, an alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid potentiator for the treatment of resistant depression; and NBI-1065846, a G protein-coupled receptor 139 agonist for the treatment of anhedonia in depression. It has collaborations and agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is developing ADP-A2M4 that is in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-1 for synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma indications (MRCLS); in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-2 for patients with head and neck cancer; and in phase I clinical trials for urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung, esophageal and gastric, synovial sarcoma, and MRCLS cancers. The company is also developing ADP-A2AFP, which is in phase I clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; and ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cells focusing on treating patients with lung, gastroesophageal, head and neck, and bladder cancers. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GSK; third party collaborations with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc., Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy in Denmark; strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

