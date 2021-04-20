Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,748 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $288.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.41. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $290.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

