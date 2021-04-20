Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Snap-on worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Snap-on by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 22.2% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $236.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $237.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.