Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.01 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $154.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

