Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

