Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

