Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 13,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Argus upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.86 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

