Crowd Machine Price Down 38.6% This Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $154,791.32 and approximately $2,997.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00063260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.73 or 0.00646880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

