Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Lifted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $182.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,009. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $180.96.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.