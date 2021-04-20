Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lessened by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 122.5% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 44.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,828,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 752.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.96.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

