Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20. Crown has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Crown alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.