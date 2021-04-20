Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post sales of $46.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.53 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 379.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $202.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYRX stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 257,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

