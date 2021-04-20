Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.44 ($20.52).

CAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) target price on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryptology Asset Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Cryptology Asset Group stock opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Tuesday. Cryptology Asset Group has a 1 year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.23.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c., an asset manager, invests in crypto assets and crypto companies, and advises blockchain based businesses. It also trades in crypto currencies and tokens. The company is based in Sliema, Malta.

