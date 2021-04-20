CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.71. CSX has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.