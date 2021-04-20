Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.
Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.
About Cubic
Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.
