CustomContractNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $155,381.39 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 68.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $155,381.39 and approximately $11.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 82.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.47 or 0.00462917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

