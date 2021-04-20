CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.35). CVR Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $649,000.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 317,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,677. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.