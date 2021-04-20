CVR Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the typical volume of 585 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after buying an additional 274,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

