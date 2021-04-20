CX Institutional Buys 421 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,262,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,072,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

