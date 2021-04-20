CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CX Institutional boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6,005.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.