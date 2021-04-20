CX Institutional Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ICLN opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

