CX Institutional Has $524,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,914 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

