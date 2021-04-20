CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

