CX Institutional Sells 10,756 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.