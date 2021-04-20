Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,600 shares of company stock worth $2,358,375. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after buying an additional 851,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,181,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,547,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.