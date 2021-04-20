Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,086. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.