Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of DDAIF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,086. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
