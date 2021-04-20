DAOBet Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1,113.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $857.24 or 0.01572561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.16 or 0.00519438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001584 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

