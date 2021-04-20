Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $68.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

