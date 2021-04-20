Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.68.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,928.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $821,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,964.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $9,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,139,625 shares of company stock worth $205,597,064. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

