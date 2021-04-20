Datum Price Tops $0.0043 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Datum has a market cap of $6.08 million and $478,864.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00089019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00642934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

