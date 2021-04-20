DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0136

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and $1.35 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00062783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00064434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00278230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00197793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.