Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.00 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $58.00 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00275803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.00913135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.51 or 0.99446911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00622166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

