DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 1,100 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

Shares of EBS opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

