DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of FRT opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

