DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $155,000 Investment in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.