DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $195,000 Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

