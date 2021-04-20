DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 15,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $14,374,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,212,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 1,331,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 445,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

