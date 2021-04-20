DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 55,000 Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $637.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

